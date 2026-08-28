Vice President JD Vance to speak at Sterling Heights political event Monday

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXMI) — Michigan Republicans and Vice President JD Vance will be in Sterling Heights Monday as they kick off a political campaign as the midterms quickly approach.

The event hosted by MAGA Inc. will take place at a manufacturing facility in Sterling Heights.

In attendance, along with Vice President J.D. Vance, will be Michigan's 10th Judicial District Republican nominee Mike Bouchard Jr. and Michigan U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers.

Also in attendance will be Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. John James, Rep. Lisa McLain, Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, and the Honorable Andrew Ferguson.

To attend the event, you can sign up on a first come first served basis, and a maximum of four tickets per phone number will be allotted.

Learn more here.