Allen Park juvenile charged after Texas child kills himself during online game

An Allen Park juvenile has been charged in Texas for allegedly convincing a child to take their own life.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, they were called to a home in January 2023 on reports of a suicide. The home is located outside of Houston.

Deputies say the child was wearing a headset at the time of the suicide and appeared to be online gaming at or around the time of their death.

They said the investigation was lengthy and involved multiple search warrants and interviews with members of an online gaming community in multiple states.

According to deputies, the juvenile male from Allen Park was identified as a suspect.

Last week, the Allen Park juvenile made an appearance in Montgomery County Court and pled true to a felony charge of Aiding Suicide and a misdemeanor charge of Harassment Causing Death.

Deputies are not releasing the names of the suspect or the victim.