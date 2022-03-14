AAA urging Michiganders to use extra caution during first week of Daylight Saving Time

(WXYZ) — AAA is reminding Michiganders to use extra caution during the first week of Daylight Saving Time.

According to the AAA foundation research, drivers who get less than 5 hours of sleep have a crash risk comparable to a drunk driver.

The findings double for drivers who miss one or two hours of sleep.

“In today’s fast-paced, sleep-deprived world, drowsy driving continues to be a safety risk on our roads," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. "Lack of sleep causes loss of focus and can prove dangerous while driving."

The time change has also made mornings darker which increases the chances of a crash.

"AAA urges motorists across Michigan to be well-rested when they get behind the wheel and do their part to help everyone stay safe on the roads,” Woodland said.