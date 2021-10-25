8 different ways you can save on your home heating bill this winter

(WXYZ) — Have you thought much about your winter heating bill? Nationally, heating costs could jump as much as 54% over the next few months, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But, since about half the gas we use in Michigan is actually bought during the summer and stored, utility companies shouldn't have to hike up prices here due to market trends, as we've been told by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Related: Will heating bills increase? How the global price surge in gas & oil could affect Michigan

DTE said global rates nearly doubled over the last few months, but not for their customers. In fact, DTE said customers can expect to see stable, or possibly even lower utility bills this winter. The company has been preparing to help keep prices low.

It's still good to be prepared, so Alicia Smith asked an expert for advice and found out eight inexpensive ways to save on your heating bill.

Marcel Cihelka is the owner of Advanced Heating and Cooling in Redford Township. He walked us through some different ways to save.

1. Change your furnace filter

Dirty air restricts airflow, which will hike heating costs. If left unchanged, the filter could lead to problems with the furnace itself — potentially costing you a hefty repair bill.

"When [the filter] starts becoming darker brown or gray, that usually is an indication that it's time for a change," Cihelka said.

2. Keep your thermostat at 70 degrees or less

Cihelka said having it higher than 70 will strain your furnace, making it work harder.

3. Service your heating system

Make an appointment with a technician to come out so you can catch any problems before winter.

4. Add insulation

This will make your home more energy-efficient. You'll save money year-round.

5. Install a smart thermostat

This will allow you to control your home's heating and A/C even when you're not around.

6. Use a humidifier

This will replace some of the lost moisture in your home's air, making it feel warmer. It will allow you to keep your thermostat on a lower setting.

7. Get an energy audit

This will help you find out where your home is using and losing the most energy. DTE Energy and Consumers Energy offer a free consultation if you live in a single-family home, condo or duplex.

8. Open window treatments when it's sunny

This will let mother nature heat your home.

Cihelka also said a good rule of thumb is getting your furnace serviced every one to three years, and changing your furnace filter at least 2-3 times per year.

If you have a particularly dusty environment or home renovation under way, you should probably change your filter once a month.

