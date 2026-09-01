3 tied to South American crime group arrested in string of home invasions

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said three people tied to a South American crime group have been arrested in connection to a string of home invasions last week.

According to the sheriff's office, the first break-in took place in the 3100 block of Peach Leaf Ct. in Park Township around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Sheriff's investigators were notified of a residence in the area when suspects forced open doors and windows.

The house was ransacked and several thousand dollars worth of jewelry, cash and valuables were stolen.

Detectives were already investigating a previous daytime home invasion that occurred two days later when two people, armed with a knife, broke into a home on Silver Ridge Dr. in Park Township.

A suspect vehicle was identified, and using Flock systems, a group of suspects were identified.

Deputies say the suspects were linked to a South American Theft Group based out of Chicago.

Members of the same group returned to the Park Township area on Aug. 28 to complete the Peach Leaf home invasion, but responding officers were able to locate the three suspects.

"Investigation shows that the group operates out of the Chicago, IL area, via Columbia and their M/O is to target the homes of Asian business owners for cash, valuables and jewelry," the sheriff's office said.

All three suspects — Yeisson Parra-Zarate, 44, Jorge Navarrete-Caballero, 33, and Luis Diaz-Montejo, 47 — were arraigned on charges of second-degree home invasion and given $500,000 bonds.