2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk is set to return on Monday, Sept. 5 starting at 7 a.m. The annual walk has become a tradition for thousands of people.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the bridge will close to public traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday for the walk.

If you are planning to walk, there are a few things you should know.

As in the past couple of years, there will be no bus transportation across the bridge as part of the event. That means if you decide to walk the entire bridge, you will need to arrange your own transportation back to the end of the bridge where you started.

There is no fee to participate in the walk, and it begins at 7 a.m. You may start walking any time after the governor's party starts walking, and no one will be permitted to start after 11:30 a.m.

The walk begins at St. Ignace on the north end and Mackinaw City in the south end. You may either:

Walk from either end of the bridge, turn around at the midpoint and return to the city you started from.

The turnaround points will move toward the end of the bridge starting at 10 a.m., but walkrs can walk at least a portion of the bridge if you start by 11:30 a.m.

Walk from either end of the bridge and continue across to the other side

You will need to arrange for your own transportation



Walk from either end of the bridge to the other side, then walk back to the end you started from.

That will be a 10-mile round trip for walkers, and if you do not reach the mid point of the bridge by 10 a.m., you will be turned back.



Walkers will use the left-hand outside paved lane as they walk onto the bridge, regardless of which end of the bridge they start from. Walkers who turn back at the midpoint will turn right, then return using the opposite side outside paved lane. Walkers who choose to cross the entire bridge will stay in the left-hand outside paved lane all the way across.

There are no restrooms on the bridge and the average length of time to walk it is about two hours.

Baby strollers and wheelchairs are allowed, and no running or racing is permitted.

Prohibited items include signs, banners, umbrellas, bicycles, roller skates, skateboards, wagons and similar types of devices. With the sole exception of working service dogs, no animals are allowed. Walkers must stay away from bridge railings. The inside lane in both directions will remain open for emergency vehicles.