Youth With Potential bridges gap between at-risk youth and successful lives

Youth With Potential is a Grand Rapids-based mentorship program with a twist. They are not defined as a single program or organization, but rather, involving multiple areas across the community to connect at-risk youth with trusted mentors, opportunities, and resources.

The sectors contain schools, law enforcement, legal systems, nonprofits, businesses, media, and more. The end result is to support young people in youth crime prevention before they become involved in the justice system.

Youth With Potential executive director Kim Krause and operations director Clarkston Morgan visited the Morning Mix to share more about how community members can get involved.

Visit youthwithpotential.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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