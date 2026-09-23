You're invited to the Civic Theatre's 100th Birthday Party!

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is more than a community theater. For 100 years, the theater has provided local entertainment by community members for community members, as well as offering workshops and classes for all experience levels.

In addition to their centennial lineup, the theater is inviting the community to a party to celebrate the theater's past, present, and future. The free, family-friendly block party will be held Saturday, September 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taking place on Sheldon Blvd behind the theater, the evening will feature a kids area with face painting and activities from the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. Food and beverages will be on site, and entertainment from current and past performers will take place. This year's summer campers will also perform during the evening.

There is a lot to look forward to at the party! Eirann Betka-Pope and Lauren Froman from the GRCT visited the Morning Mix to talk about the block party.

Visit grct.org/blockparty for more information.

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