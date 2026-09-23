You Can Make That: Vanilla Syrup

There's nothing better than waking up with a good cup of coffee. Whether it's hot or iced, coffee can taste even better with a little bit of flavored syrup.

However, it can be hard to find a sweet, delicious syrup without additives, dyes, or preservatives. Surely, there's a way to enjoy a sweet iced coffee without sacrificing gut health.

Lindsay Poppen from Fox 17 Morning Mix shares how anyone can make a delicious and flavorful vanilla syrup with just three ingredients: water, sugar, and vanilla bean paste.

Ingredients:



1 Cup Water

1 Cup Sugar

1 TBSP Vanilla Bean Paste

Directions

