You Can Make That: Vanilla Syrup

There's nothing better than waking up with a good cup of coffee. Whether it's hot or iced, coffee can taste even better with a little bit of flavored syrup.
However, it can be hard to find a sweet, delicious syrup without additives, dyes, or preservatives. Surely, there's a way to enjoy a sweet iced coffee without sacrificing gut health.
Lindsay Poppen from Fox 17 Morning Mix shares how anyone can make a delicious and flavorful vanilla syrup with just three ingredients: water, sugar, and vanilla bean paste.
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Water
- 1 Cup Sugar
- 1 TBSP Vanilla Bean Paste
Directions
- Boil one cup of water in a saucepan on the stove.
- Once the water starts boiling, add sugar. Whisk together until the sugar completely dissolves.
- Wait for the water to boil once again, then add vanilla bean paste. Stir until combined.
- Let the pot boil for up to 5 minutes.
- Remove from the stovetop. Once cool, store in airtight containers for up to two weeks, or one month in the fridge.