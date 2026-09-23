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You Can Make That: Vanilla Syrup

With just three ingredients, you can make a delicious vanilla syrup to put in your coffee
You Can Make That: Vanilla Syrup
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There's nothing better than waking up with a good cup of coffee. Whether it's hot or iced, coffee can taste even better with a little bit of flavored syrup.

However, it can be hard to find a sweet, delicious syrup without additives, dyes, or preservatives. Surely, there's a way to enjoy a sweet iced coffee without sacrificing gut health.

Lindsay Poppen from Fox 17 Morning Mix shares how anyone can make a delicious and flavorful vanilla syrup with just three ingredients: water, sugar, and vanilla bean paste.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Water
  • 1 Cup Sugar
  • 1 TBSP Vanilla Bean Paste

Directions

  1. Boil one cup of water in a saucepan on the stove.
  2. Once the water starts boiling, add sugar. Whisk together until the sugar completely dissolves.
  3. Wait for the water to boil once again, then add vanilla bean paste. Stir until combined.
  4. Let the pot boil for up to 5 minutes.
  5. Remove from the stovetop. Once cool, store in airtight containers for up to two weeks, or one month in the fridge.
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