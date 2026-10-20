Women Who Write and Create returning for eleventh year this Saturday

Women Who Write and Create celebrates female West Michigan authors, allowing local creatives to gather in one location for an afternoon of networking. This year's event, now in its eleventh year, returns Saturday, October 24 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees will be able to shop during the event and listen to panel discussions beginning at 1 p.m. Panel topics include screenwriting, a book illustrator, as well as a publishing company.

27 women authors and four vendors will be present. The event is free to attend, although registration is encouraged on Eventbrite.

Women Who Write and Create will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn East, located at 2321 East Beltline Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

Visit hasucollaborative.com for more information.

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