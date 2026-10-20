WMAAA annual gala celebrates AAPI heritage and community

The West Michigan Asian American Association (WMAAA) supports the AAPI community in West Michigan though a variety of resources. While a variety of cultural events are held across the region throughout the year, the organization's annual Asian Gala celebrates the diverse culture of the continent.

This year's Gala will take place Wednesday, October 21 at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids. Attendees will celebrate Asian culture through cuisine, wardrobe, and network with individuals in the AAPI community. Cultural performances, stories of the past year's impact of the WMAAA, as well as fundraising for future programs will also be part of the evening's events. Vice President of government affairs and community engagement at Corewell Health Kristina Ko will serve as this year's keynote speaker.

Attendees may wear business attire, but are encouraged to wear traditional attire that reflects their heritage.

Registration for the Gala begins at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $150, although limited.

WMAAA executive director Dr. Yilin Wendland-Liu and board president Rona Das Heeres visited the Morning Mix to share more about the organization's growth and what attendees can look forward to at the Gala.

Visit westmichiganaaa.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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