With This Ring Engagement Expo coming to Grand Rapids on Nov. 6

There are plenty of options when it comes to bridal shows for people who are engaged and planning a wedding, but what about those who have yet to be engaged? There's an event coming to Grand Rapids that's the first of this kind called With This Ring Engagement Expo on November 6.

There will be dozens of vendors from every part of the wedding and engagement industry, including jewelers, caterers, engagement planners, and beyond. There will also be a chance to win $500 in jewelry.

The expo will take place at Venue3Two starting at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $15.

For complete event and vendor information visit withthisringgr.com.