Wild Alocasia keeps indoor plants alive through in-home consultation services

Wild Alocasia is a self-described "Green Oasis on Wheels", using a mobile plant caravan to visit West Michigan markets, offering plant accessories that include pots and soil, as well as supporting your indoor garden through their plant services.

Consultations are available in person and virtually, where individuals can find their plant's best fit in a space, troubleshoot growth concerns, and more. They also offer diagnostics and potting services, ensuring that your indoor plants will continue to thrive!

In addition to plant services, Wild Alocasia also has a miniature storefront called Crows Hold, located at 200 S Division Ave in Grand Rapids.

Owner Rachelle Ford joined Michelle on the Altogas patio to talk about the business. Visit wildalocasia.com for more information and services.

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