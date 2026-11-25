"The Nutcracker" has been a holiday staple for over 130 years, and the West Michigan Youth Ballet is celebrating the holiday season with their performance of the iconic ballet on December 5 and 6 at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center.

The West Michigan Youth Ballet features company members that range in ages from eight to 18 across a variety of skill levels with the common goal of building a solid foundation of classical ballet. "The Nutcracker" will feature traditional choreography set to Tchaikovsky's original score.

Performances will be held December 5 and 6 at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day. Ticket prices vary depending on seats. Visit wmyb.org for more information and to purchase yours!

The Forest Hills Fine Arts Center is located at 600 Forest Hill Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

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