West Michigan Therapy Dogs celebrates 25 years of community service

September 20 through 26 is National Dog Week, a time that promotes ethical pet ownership, animal welfare, and extra appreciation for dogs.

One of the many ways that dogs contribute to support humans is through their ability to serve as therapy dogs. Therapy dogs provide comfort and connection across a variety of organizations, schools, hospitals, and more. West Michigan Therapy Dogs (WMTD) is one of many organizations nationwide that impacts the community through their trained dogs and volunteers.

For over 25 years, dogs of all breeds have been trained through the organization's eight-week classes, with handlers assisting in the training process. Training classes are $170 for prospective animals and handlers, with pre-screening testing required prior to being scheduled for a class. Handlers must be 18 years old or older. Partner facilities receive West Michigan Therapy Dogs' services free of charge!

WMTD Vice President Heidi Yahrmarkt and Secretary Marla Ehlers visited the Morning Mix with their dogs Piper and Aggie to talk about the organization's growth and how you can get involved!

Visit wmtd.org for more information.

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