Learning an instrument in many ways is equivalent to learning a second language. For those who aspire to take lessons for the first time or resume after a period of inactivity, many are unable to find affordable gear to start those lessons in the first place. A new nonprofit is aiming to remove financial barriers towards music accessibility by operating like a traditional library. Instead of checking out books, community members can check out instruments for free.

The West Michigan Instrument Library is lead by Executive Director Mark Harrell and Board Vice President Jenny Kinne. Whether someone is looking to pick up an instrument for the first time or seeking an instrument for their own personal project, the library has been slowly built by West Michigan community members through instrument donations as it prepares to open a physical space at 160 E 19th St. in Holland this December.

Once open, the library plans to offer membership workshops and educational opportunities, as well as the chance to network and connect with local musicians and teachers.

The library is currently seeking instrument and equipment donations, as well as volunteers to help with instrument maintenance. Financial contributions are also encouraged to maintain library operations.

Mark and Jenny visited the Morning Mix to talk about the library and upcoming move.

Visit wminstrumentlibrary.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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