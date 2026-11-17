Before becoming an author, Lou Santini was an elementary school teacher, spending 25 years in the profession as well as serving as a reading specialist, earning a nomination in 2010 for "Michigan Teacher of the Year" along the way. His teaching style is marked by not just reading a story to children, but being able to experience it.

In his newest release co-written by his wife Tami, Get Up and Go Gingerbread Joe follows the process of creating, baking, chasing, and finding a gingerbread man. The story is brought to life through live demonstrations in schools, community events, and more across West Michigan.

One of these upcoming immersive events will be held on Sunday, November 22 at the Air Zoo in Portage. Attendees will help Lou and Tami catch Gingerbread Joe while reading alongside them. Admission is $35 for one child and two accompanying parents, with additional siblings allowed for an additional $10. Tickets include Air Zoo admission, a copy of the book, and craft to take home. The event begins at 1 p.m. with another show happening at 4:30 p.m.

Lou and Tami visited the Morning Mix to talk about the book, which is available for purchase online and in stores!

Visit gingerbreadjoe.com for more information.

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