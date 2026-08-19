Wellness Wednesday: undetected genetic conditions, food fraud, and FDA pushback

One million Americans may have undetected Lynch Syndrome

An estimated one million Americans are believed to have Lynch Syndrome, a genetic disorder that puts people at extremely high risk of colorectal cancer and more vulnerable to several other cancers as well.

It's an inherited mutation in one of five DNA repair genes, thought to affect roughly one in every 279 people in this country. Experts say most who have it are unaware of their status, because awareness is low. Now, early clinical trials are testing a vaccine, although results from the next phase of the study haven't been published yet.

In the meantime, doctors say genetic testing is the best tool available, especially if cancer runs in your family at a young age.

FDA cracking down on Food Fraud

The FDA is tracking something called "Food Fraud", when what you buy isn't what the label says it is. Think expensive olive oil watered down with cheaper oils, honey and maple syrup cut with low-cost sweeteners, or a bargain fish sold to you at a pricier species.

Experts estimate it costs consumers billions of dollars annually worldwide. The FDA says this isn't just about your wallet - swapped-in ingredients can hide allergens or even introduce dangerous substances into your food.

While the agency says it has been using inspections, testing, and sampling to find those products and pull them off shelves, if a price looks too good to be true on a premium product, it just might be.

American Heart Association calling for tobacco product sale ban following new product authorization by the FDA

The American Heart Association is pushing back after the FDA authorized four new flavored nicotine pouches. The group points out that nicotine pouches are the second most-popular tobacco product among teens, and that flavors have been the hook that draws kids in.

They are also questioning how the decision was made, saying it came through a pilot review program the FDA never fully explained to the public and announced it was ending earlier this year.

They are also calling to action by banning the sale of all flavored tobacco products, menthol included.

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