Daily pill may improve people with sleep apnea

In two year-long trials presented to the American Heart Association, adults with moderate to severe sleep apnea who took an oral GLP One medication had about 18 fewer breathing interruptions per hour of sleep, compared to about five fewer in the placebo group.

Participants also lost roughly ten percent of their body weight and saw their blood pressure drop about seven points, which doctors say is meaningful for heart health.

Researchers stress this is not meant to replace a c-pap machine, and the drug isn't approved by the FDA just yet. These findings are also preliminary and the studies were funded by the drugmaker.

Kindness = more happiness!

Research shows random acts of kindness boost happiness for both the person giving and the person receiving. A review of two dozen studies found performing those small acts genuinely improves the giver's well-being.

One psychologist suggests starting with a one-week plan, with one act of kindness a day. It can range from greeting individuals by name, writing a thank-you note, or holding the door for someone.

New prostate cancer screening guidelines issued by ACS

The American Cancer Society has updated its prostate cancer screening guidelines. The group now recommends men at average risk to get a PSA blood test every two years between the ages of 50 and 69. Men at higher risk, including black men and those with a strong family history, should start at 45. The Society's chief scientific officer says there's now real evidence that screening can lower the chance of death.

It's worth noting that not every medical group agree. Some still leave the decision up to patients and their doctors, pointing to risks like false positives and overtreatment.

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers among men, with over 266,000 new cases in a single year.

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