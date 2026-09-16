Wellness Wednesday: pink noise, fatigue, and cyclospora outbreak over

Pink noise during sleep linked to healthier brain health

MIT researchers say a soft burst of sound at just the right moment may help your brain clean itself while you sleep. "Pink Noise" is a gentle, staticky sound like a steady rain or a distant waterfall. During deep sleep, waves of spinal fluid wash through the brain and carry out waste that builds up all day.

Researchers timed tiny bursts of pink noise to hit the peak of the brain's slow waves, and in 14 healthy volunteers, that made those cleansing waves bigger. They hope long-term that better brain cleanup could help with insomnia or Alzheimer's.

Feeling tired all the time? You're not alone

A new CDC study of nearly 27,000 adults found one in six Americans feel fatigued most days or every day.

The gap between men and women is real: over half of women reported feeling fatigued at least some days, with nearly 20% saying it's constant. Researchers also say this isn't just being sleepy and that physical or mental exhaustion doesn't go away with more rest.

Younger adults ages 18 to 34 reported it most often, and the rates were highest in the Midwest and South.

It is safe to eat lettuce now!

The CDC has officially declared this summer's lettuce-linked outbreak over, and it goes down as the largest of its kind ever recorded in the U.S.

Nearly 13,000 people across 21 states got sick from the microscopic parasite cyclospora. Over 570 were hospitalized with two deaths, and one in every 1,000 in Michigan were affected.

Investigators traced it to shredded iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico and recalled by Taylor Farms in July. The FDA says it's confident that all product is off the market, although the investigation is still open and the processing plant in Mexico remains closed.

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