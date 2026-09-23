Wellness Wednesday: music & dementia, testosterone & menopause, and sunscreen

Listening to music regularly may lower dementia risk

Researchers at Monash University in Australia tracked over 10,800 adults over 70 and found those who listened to music most days had a 39% lower risk of developing dementia. Playing an instrument including singing was linked to a 35% lower risk.

Researchers say music lights up several parts of the brain at once, and it often comes with time spent around other people. The study didn't look at specific music people listened to, but it's an easy habit to pick up and pairs well with other brain-healthy basics like exercise and staying socially active.

Testosterone and menopause management

More women are turning to testosterone to manage menopause, with prescriptions jumping about 146% since 2023. The catch is that there is no FDA-approved testosterone product made for women. Patients often have to split up doses meant for men, and some pharmacies including Amazon are now turning those prescriptions away over safety and dosing concerns.

Doctors also want women to know what the science actually supports: right now, the evidence backs testosterone only for low sex drive related to menopause and not for energy, mood, muscle, or bone. The FDA is holding a public workshop this week to review the evidence and over 30 clinical trials are underway or planned.

In the meantime, experts say the best move is an honest conversation with your doctor about whether it is right for you.

Keep using that sunscreen (even though fall is here!)

Summer may be over, but dermatologists are saying that sun protection still matters, especially as we age. A mild sunburn damages skin at the cellular level, and experts say it can take 15 to 20 years for that damage to show up, sometimes as skin cancer.

That's why the average age for a melanoma diagnosis is 66, and at least one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70. Doctors say protecting your skin after 50 is still crucial, because thinner skin and a weaker immune system make it harder to bounce back.

Don't forget your eyes! Too much UV exposure is linked to cataracts and macular degeneration, so grab the sunglasses, too.

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