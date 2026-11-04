Wellness Wednesday: DST, new CDC research, and benefits of smiling

Daylight Saving Time and circadian rhythm impact

We all gained an hour this weekend, but those earlier sunsets can take a toll. Counselors say the end of Daylight Saving Time throws off our circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock that regulates sleep and daily routines. The result can be lower energy, less motivation, trouble concentrating, and in more serious cases, irritability, withdrawal, or depressive symptoms linked to Seasonal Affective Disorder.

One licensed counselor suggests mood tracking, keeping a consistent routine, and shifting things you enjoy such as a workout from evening to morning while it is still light out.

If the seasonal transition feels more than winter blues, don't hesitate to reach out for support.

Drug-resistant germs becoming growing threat

The CDC is warning that drug-resistant germs are a growing threat to Americans. A new report estimates they cause about 9.7 million infections and over 50,000 deaths in this country every year.

Four germs fall into the agency's most urgent category, including the fungus candida auris, which spreads in hospitals and nursing homes, and the drug-resistant gonorrhea, with an estimated 878,000 cases in a single year.

The good news is c-diff, a severe gut infection, was downgraded from "urgent" to "serious", which the CDC says proves prevention and smarter antibiotic use work. The advice is to only take antibiotics as prescribed, wash your hands, and stay up to date on vaccines.

Benefits of smiling (even if you don't need to!)

Researchers say the physical act of smiling, even without a reason, can actually shift how you feel. It's called the Facial Feedback Hypothesis, and it goes back to studies from the 1980s where people held a pencil between their lips to force a smile, and reported feeling more amused.

One neruropsychologist says smiling can affect cortisol and trigger dopamine and serotonin. People who smiled during stressful tasks even showed lower heart rates as they recovered.

To be clear, while this isn't a replacement for for anxiety or depression, it's one more tool in the toolbox.

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