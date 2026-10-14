Wellness Wednesday: Cannabis and Sleep, Longevity Drinks, & a Starbucks 'Sugar-Free' Lawsuit

Cannabis May Not Be Helping You Sleep Like You Think

If you use cannabis to help you sleep, a new study suggests it may not be doing what you think. Northwestern Medicine researchers followed more than 1,200 adults for nearly 35 years. They found that both long-term and recent cannabis use were linked to poorer sleep quality, including more fragmented sleep and more time awake after initially falling asleep.

Here’s the twist: Those sleep disruptions showed up on wrist monitors, but the participants themselves didn’t feel like they were sleeping any worse. Researchers say the findings don’t prove cannabis causes sleep problems, but they call the study some of the strongest evidence yet against the idea that cannabis is an effective sleep aid.

Instead, researchers recommend maintaining a regular bedtime and keeping your bedroom cool, dark and quiet. They also advise putting your phone down before bed. If sleep problems continue, consider talking with your doctor about whether an underlying sleep disorder could be contributing to the issue.

Source: Northwestern University

The Three Drinks a Longevity Expert Says Centenarians Have in Common

What do people who live to 100 have in common? According to longevity researcher Dan Buettner, it may come down, in part, to three drinks commonly consumed by people living in the world’s so-called Blue Zones.

The simplest drink on the list is water. Buettner says people in Blue Zones drink six to seven glasses a day, and research from the National Institutes of Health has linked good hydration with healthier aging and a lower risk of chronic disease.

Next is black coffee. Buettner recommends one or two cups without sugar or cream. He also suggests cutting off coffee consumption by noon so caffeine doesn’t interfere with sleep.

The third drink is the most controversial: a small amount of red wine with meals, a practice common in places such as Sardinia. However, that recommendation comes with an important warning. The U.S. Surgeon General has linked alcohol consumption to at least seven types of cancer, and many experts now question whether any potential benefits from alcohol are worth the risks.

Source: Fox News

Starbucks Faces Lawsuit Over “Sugar-Free” Protein Drinks

Speaking of coffee, Starbucks is facing a lawsuit over what the term “sugar-free” actually means. A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in Seattle federal court claims eight of the chain’s protein drinks are labeled sugar-free even though a venti contains between 13 and 21 grams of sugar from lactose in the milk.

The lawsuit points to federal rules that bar a sugar-free claim on drinks containing more than half a gram of sugar per 12 ounces. Drinks named in the lawsuit include the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte and Sugar-Free Caramel Protein Matcha.

Starbucks calls the case meritless. The company says the syrups used in the drinks are sugar-free, while the sugar found in the finished beverages comes from milk. Starbucks also says nutritional information is clearly posted on its menus and that it plans to fight the lawsuit.

Source: Newser

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