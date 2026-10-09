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We Rock the Spectrum celebrates their 2-year anniversary with a Halloween celebration

The gym is located at 4550 Plainfield Ave NE
We Rock the Spectrum Halloween Celebration October 24
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We Rock the Spectrum is an indoor, all-inclusive sensory gym where people with Autism can play and learn together in a safe space. Their mission is to become a place where adults can connect with resources, children can play, grow and develop lasting relationships.

They are celebrating their 2-year anniversary with a Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 24 from 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at their location on Plainfield in Grand Rapids.

Owner Autumn Wilson stopped by the Morning Mix to tell us more about why she started the gym and to talk about their event.

For more information on We Rock the Spectrum, visit werockthespectrumgrandrapids.com

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