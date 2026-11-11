Vicksburg Clothing Company returning to Downtown Vicksburg after over 100 years

Vicksburg Clothing Company is returning to Main Street in the heart of Vicksburg, bringing unique gifts alongside it in time for the holiday season. This comes following a revival effort by The Mill Group, where all kinds of apparel can be found at 106 S. Main Street.

The storefront is celebrating the return with a grand opening on Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the storefront. Shoppers can enjoy live music as well as purchase alcoholic beverages, with all beverage proceeds benefitting the Vicksburg Farmer's Market.

Additionally, extended hours will be available for Small Business Saturday and Christmas In The Village. Hours for Small Business Saturday will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 28 and 10 a.m. until the start of the parade on December 12.

Rebecca Luong and Madison Sillaman from The Mill Group visited the Morning Mix to talk about the revitalization.

Visit vicksburgclothingco.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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