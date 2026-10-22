VAI Education combines education resources with "Spooktacular STEAM" lessons

Spooktacular STEAM has been part of Van Andel Institute (VAI) Education's classroom activities for several years now, bringing a fun, spooky twist to classrooms while making learning fun for students. The program also benefits teachers, allowing for a simplified lesson plan in prep without simplifying students' intelligence in execution.

Different grade levels can partake in a variety of grade-appropriate activities including "Engin-eerie Activities", "Mysterious Mathemagic", "EEK-o-systems", and "Gak Attack". Activities cover topics including engineering, math, and science, and they are available for free through VAI Education's website for educators to incorporate in their lesson plans this fall.

Ben Talsma, Learning Specialist with VAI Education, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the program, while showing off the Pumkin Chunker challenge!

Educators can visit blueappleteacher.org for more information and resources for Spooktacular STEAM.

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