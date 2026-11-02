Understanding maternal vaccines ahead of holiday travel season

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The holiday travel season will be here before we know it, and while traffic and TSA wait times may be at top of mind, preparing ahead of flu season is also important, especially for expecting moms.

Board certified OB-GYN Dr. Ai-ris Collier visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to share more about the importance of maternal vaccines.

Visit cveep.org for more information.

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