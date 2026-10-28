U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs rolls out Federal EHR

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The Department of Veterans Affairs has recently deployed its new Federal Electronic Health Record, bringing technological advancements to support veteran healthcare. This launch follows a pilot launch in Michigan this past spring.

The Electronic Health Record (EHR) will be part of all Veterans Affairs and Department of War components, connecting VA medical facilities state-wide and nation-wide, where local clinicians can access a Veteran's medical history in one location. The entire transition is set to be complete nationwide by 2031.

Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Dr. Paul Lawrence spoke with Todd via Zoom to share more about the change and how local veterans can learn more.

Visit va.gov/ehrm for more information.

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