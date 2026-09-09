Triangle Associates supports childhood literacy, bridge to career readiness

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The philanthropic arm of our parent company, the Scripps Howard Fund, is holding its "If You Give a Child A Book..." campaign this fall. The goal is to provide ten books per student in Title I schools, where here at home, students at Kent Hills Elementary and Cesar E. Chavez Elementary will be able to choose a book they'd like from the Scholastic Book Fair in the spring thanks to generous donations from the community. By donating $12, a Grand Rapids Public Schools student will be eligible to receive two books.

One of the title sponsors for this year's campaign is Triangle Associates, now in its second year of sponsorship. Through the company's support of giving back locally that exceeds construction projects, Triangle Associates' support of the campaign serves as a bridge between building successful elementary readers and career readiness.

Triangle's Vice President of Project Development Brianne Pitchford and Triangle Bond Campaign Specialist Nicole DiDonato visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Text WXMI to 50155 to give, or donate online. The campaign runs through September 30.

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