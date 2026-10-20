Treat your skin to healthy hydration with Shea Buttercups by TahLee

When you've perused skincare aisles in stores, chances are, you have seen shea butter listed as a primary ingredient for skincare products - and for good reason.

Shea butter originates from shea nuts, found within shea trees that are native to Africa. Shea offers many benefits for the body's largest organ by increasing moisture and having anti-inflammatory properties, leading to healthier aging and scar-healing.

TahLeekah Partee is the founder and owner of Shea Buttercups by TahLee, a product line of skincare items made from shea butter. From whipped body butters to soap bars, her products are designed for all skin types.

TahLeekah visited the Morning Mix, speaking with Michelle about some of the products offered in her store's lineup, which can be found at various maker markets across West Michigan and online.

Visit sheabuttercup.com for more information. You can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

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