Traveling exhibit highlights Black women's contributions in 20th century through cars

The Merze Tate Explorers is a youth media organization based in Kalamazoo, named after Western Michigan University graduate Merze Tate, who would later be the first African-American to graduate from Oxford. The organization has created a multimedia exhibition that is traveling across Michigan museums, currently stopping at the Gilmore Car Museum through September 30.

"Driving into History: Black Women, Cars, and Courage" highlights the contributions Black women in the 20th century and the role of cars throughout the journey. The exhibit features students recreating historic photos, video reports, stories, and panels.

The exhibit will also host a closing ceremony on September 24 at the Gilmore from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It is open to the public for attendance.

Members of the public can currently visit the exhibit during regular museum hours and is included with museum admission. Visit drivingintohistory.com for more information.

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