Trans-Siberian Orchestra making one-day Grand Rapids stop this December

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Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a Christmas concert tradition for many, blending classical music with heavy metal that brings new life to classic holiday songs. The band is bringing their show "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO & More" at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, December 2.

The one-day event will feature performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now beginning at $59 with at least $1 of proceeds benefiting local charities.

TSO members Kayla Reeves and Al Pitrelli visited the Morning Mix to talk about the group's 30th anniversary and what audiences can look forward to this year!

Visit trans-siberian.com for more information including a full tour schedule.

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