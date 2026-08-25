Tickets on sale now for the Michigan Irish Music Festival

It may not be St. Patrick's Day, but the Michigan Irish Music Festival is preparing to celebrate with the return of its festival at Muskegon's Heritage Landing from Thursday, September 17 through Sunday, September 20.

The festival will not only feature Celtic music and artists, but activities that include a tour of Muskegon's oldest city-owned cemetery Evergreen Cemetery, hurling demonstrations, a children's storytime with the Hackley Public Library, flower arrangements, and conversations from first-generation Irish immigrants.

The festival will also feature an artisan market, kid's activity area, as well as music demonstrations.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend passes beginning at $65. Individual ticket prices vary by day, and all ticket prices increase September 1. Children 12 and under receive free admission.

Michigan Irish Music Festival director of marketing Morgan Witmer visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit michiganirish.org for a full event schedule and to purchase tickets.

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