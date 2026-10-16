They're bee-utiful! Sister Bees product lineup features homemade beeswax

Sister Bees is a business founded by Kimberly Ambrose, inspired by her family's lifestyle involving gardening and beekeeping.

Following inspiration to develop clean-ingredient products (and developing a tube of lip balm in the process!), Sister Bees' product line includes health, beauty, candles, and more. Customers can find something for everyone while supporting the Ludington, Michigan business, whether they are shopping for soaps and lotions to bottled honey and honey mustard for themselves or as gifts.

Kimberly visited the Morning Mix, speaking with Michelle to share more about what you can find!

Visit sisterbees.com for more information and to place your next order. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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