The West Michigan Opera Project presents "The Casserole"

The West Michigan Opera Project is bringing a contemporary opera that features a mix of grief, nostalgia, and the occult in "The Casserole", with one single performance taking place at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 1 at 3 p.m.

"The Casserole" has a runtime of less than a half hour and follows protagonists Kevin and Anna who are seeking a long-lost casserole recipe that belonged to Kevin's grandmother. Things take a turn when they find a website link, summoning three deceased women as part of the "Dead Grandmother's Society".

The opera features music composed by Michigan native Evan Snyder. Following the performance, audience members can stay for an interactive talkback with Snyder. A food reception will also follow the talkback featuring casserole dishes.

The performance is free to attend, although registration is encouraged beforehand. Visit westmichiganoperaproject.com for more information and to RSVP your seat.

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