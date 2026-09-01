The importance of early childhood literacy with the Kent District Library

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The philanthropic arm of our parent company, the Scripps Howard Fund, is holding its "If You Give a Child A Book..." campaign this fall. The goal is to provide ten books per student in Title I schools, where here at home, students at Kent Hills Elementary and Cesar E. Chavez Elementary will be able to choose a book they'd like from the Scholastic Book Fair in the spring thanks to generous donations from the community. By donating $12, a Grand Rapids Public Schools student will be eligible to receive two books.

With book deserts and an increased reading proficiencies gap in recent years, early childhood literacy is essential, and having access to books is critical in closing the gap. Kent District Library Community Engagement Librarian Jill Anderson visited the Morning Mix to talk about ways families can build early literacy skills at home now that the school year is in full swing across West Michigan.

Text WXMI to 50155 to give, or donate online. The campaign runs through September 30.

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