Tech Check: Brain Game Benefits

Taking care of yourself is good for remaining healthy and active as you age, including regular exercise and a good diet. But what about your mind?

You may have seen brain games and apps that promise a sharper mind. Todd Chance breaks down the benefits and breakthroughs in this technology in today's Tech Check.

Tech Check with Todd Chance is a new series on the Morning Mix dedicated to stripping away the complexity of the digital world. If you remember floppy disks and dial-up internet, you might feel like all the new advancements in technology are coming too fast and without a lot of guidance.

The goal is simple: to help you navigate the rapid pace of modern technology with confidence rather than confusion. Whether it’s demystifying the latest AI tools, protecting your privacy, or finding clever ways to save time and money, we want to showcase tech as a solution, not a source of stress.

In this series, we tackle the topics that matter most to your daily life, providing practical, step-by-step guides to help you master the devices in your pocket, home, or car.

Have an idea for a Tech Check segment? Want to reach out to Todd directly? Email: todd.chance@fox17online.com

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