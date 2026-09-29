Taste Test Tuesday: Fall Faygo Flavors

Fall is here, and Michigan's favorite pop company, Faygo, is joining in the celebrations!

The company's seasonal lineup is back with two flavors: Candy Apple and Jolly Green Apple. Candy Apple is a caramel-apple-in-a-drink, while Jolly Green Apple combines the tartness and crisp refreshment of green apples.

The products are available to purchase in-store or online at faygo.com. Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle's sample the drink in today's Taste Test Tuesday!

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