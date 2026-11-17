Two Sons Pizza was born out of Steve and Jen Tyson's love for cooking. The husband-and-wife-duo made a decision to try a pizza-making class during a trip to Italy, which turned into a domino effect of them moving to New York City, trying different borough's pizzas, while ultimately moving back to Michigan to be closer to family within a couple of years.

Influenced from those short years in the Big Apple, Steve and Jen wanted to bring New York-style pizza to northern lower Michigan, eventually opening Two Sons Pizza in Traverse City then expanded to Grand Rapids - named after the Tyson's two sons Trey and JJ.

Two Sons Pizza make every slice from scratch, source the finest cheeses from Wisconsin, and have special house recipe sauces for marinara, pesto, and ranch. The Grand Rapids location also feature zeppelis, garlic knots, and french fries as part of their menu!

Two Sons Pizza is located at 67 Ottawa Ave SW and offer parties and catering options through their website. Michelle and photojournalist Jeff visited the place to learn more and why it stands out in a state perhaps better known for Detroit-style pizza!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok