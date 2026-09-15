Taste of the Town: Rumi's Garden

Rumi's Garden is Grand Rapids' newest restaurant, named after thirteenth-century poet Rumi, inviting patrons to "Come, come, whoever you are."

Founded by Ali Akbar Mohsini, Rumi's Garden serves food from Afghanistan such as Afghan tea, kebabs, Qabili Palou, Mantu, Bolani, and more. The restaurant is a labor of love from Ali's own immigration journey from Afghanistan, where the dining experience is marked by more than just good food and warm hospitality - it is also a reminder that your sense of belonging is not marked by your culture or beliefs.

Rumi's Garden is located at 2222 44th Street SE. Watch the video above to see Todd's visit to the restaurant!

Visit rumis-garden.com for more information.

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