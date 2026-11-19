Barrel thieving is defined as "the act of drawing a small sample of wine, whiskey, or other aging spirit from a barrel for tasting for evaluation". At Legacy Winery and Spirits, the barrel thieving experience is available to try in Michigan, being the first location in-state to accomplish this.

Located at 5400 School Ave. in Hudsonville, guests can book a special visit to the taproom to taste unfiltered alcohol from the barrel, as well as watch bottles be filled by hand. The building is influenced by prohibition-era speakeasy's, also providing craft cocktails, Michigan wines, as well as regular weekly live entertainment and special events.

Guests can book a thieving experience from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays or 3 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Thieving tours are $40 per person.

Watch the video above to learn more about Todd and Michelle's visit to the taproom, speaking with co-owners Lance and Anjalie Wassink!

Visit legacywineryspirits.com for more information and to reserve a visit.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok