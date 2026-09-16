Taste of Hope gala seeking event sponsors

The American Cancer Society's leading culinary event is Taste of Hope, an annual event that brings West Michigan restaurants and chefs together for an evening of good food and support in the American Cancer Society's mission to find a cure for cancer. This year's event is open to the public to attend and will be at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on Wednesday, October 21 at 5:30 P.M.

The event kicks off with a raffle and event activities, then chef tasting stations open at 6 p.m., putting West Michigan's culinary best for attendees to sample. Tasting stations close at 8 p.m., where the program and live auction take place.

Individual tickets for the event are still on sale for $200 and limited table sponsorships are still available. By sponsoring a table, all proceeds continue to benefit the American Cancer Society through research, advocacy, and support. Custom sponsorship packages are available for local businesses as well.

Taste of Hope executive chair Zack Brown and American Cancer Society event director Caralee Waswick visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit tohwestmi.acsgala.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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