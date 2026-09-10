Taste of Gaines gathers the best local eats in one place

Taste of Gaines is returning to the Gaines Chamber of Commerce, bringing the community together to celebrate local restaurants and businesses to celebrate the community.

Food tastings as well as a beer and wine garden will be available, and the event will feature live music and entertainment.

The event will also feature inflatables, hot air balloon rides, and a community pie-eating contest.

Taste of Gaines will be held Saturday, September 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. It is free to attend.

Gaines Chamber of Commerce vice president April Moayyer and Gaines Charter Township township supervisor Bob Terpstra visited the Morning Mix to share more about what to look forward to!

Visit gaineschamber.org for more information and to register as a vendor or sponsor! You can also register as a vendor or sponsor by scanning the QR code below.

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