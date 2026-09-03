Tabor Hill Winery celebrates Michigan's wine scene

Tabor Hill brings the best out of Southwest Michigan's winery scene, honoring heritage while celebrating new beginnings as the industry evolves.

The winery offers a menu curated by James Beard nominee and Executive Chef Justin Carlisle featuring ingredients form local farmers and growers. The winery also offer tours and tasting events.

Justin and Senior Marketing Manager Elizabeth Graves joined Todd and Michelle on the Altogas grill to learn more about the company!

Tabor Hill is located at 185 Mt. Tabor Rd in Buchanan. Visit taborhill.com for more information.

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