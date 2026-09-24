Sweater Weather Staples From MomHint's Sherri French

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Fall is here, which means that it may be time for you to try new styles and staples from wardrobe to organization! MomHint's Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix to share these great products.

Baggallini

Starting at $100

Baggallini just teamed up with supermodel Coco Rocha for its first-ever celebrity collaboration that launched September 17. The six-piece capsule pairs Coco’s fashion-forward style with Baggallini’s signature functionality, making it a perfect addition for refreshing your fall wardrobe.

Shop online at baggallini.com.

Gem Pets

Purple Diamond Bunny (Rose), Red Ruby Fox (Gardenia), Green Emerald Puppy (Jasmine) & Blue Sapphire Cat (Lilac) - $14.99

· Taps into two big trends at once: cute collectible animals + the gem/crystal-dig craze. Great for ages five and older, these products combine cute, collectible animals with the gem and crystal-digging craze. Each kit includes a gem-themed pet plus four accessories to bejewel: a tiara, necklace, and two bracelets.

The dig itself is the hook, where a double-sided digging tool uncovers ten hidden gems inside a scented, heart-shaped bar of soap. There are four soaps and four characters to collect, and leftover soap scraps press back together instead of going to waste.

Available at Amazon, specialty stores nationwide, and LukiLab.com.

Timber Ridge

Timber Ridge® SULU™ Director’s Chair - $89.99

KANU™ 60L GEAR HAULER - $69.99

KANU™ 30L GEAR HAULER - $59.99

Football season means tailgates, sideline Saturdays, and plenty of time cheering outdoors. The SULU™ Director’s Chair from Timber Ridge makes it easy to bring a great seat along.

Its premium Duralite™ aluminum frame makes the chair incredibly lightweight at under eight pounds, yet strong enough to support up to 300 pounds. It also has a built-in fold-out side table with a cup holder and device holder, so your drink, phone, and game-day snacks are always within reach. It also folds compactly for easy transport and storage, making it a great Sweater Weather Staple for tailgates, sporting events, camping, and more.

Choose from five colorways with matching bags and coolers.

Shop online at timberridgeproducts.com with the code MOMHINT for 10% off.

Greenlight

Greenlight 10” Family Hub – $199

Greenlight 15” Family Hub - $299

Greenlight is a leading family technology company built to keep everyone in sync across money, safety, and everyday life. They recently debuted Greenlight Family Hub, a dedicated smart display for your home, pulling your household into one shared screen for the whole family.

Shop online at greenlight.com.

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