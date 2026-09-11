Support the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids at the Be Great Tailgate fundraiser

If you love football, fall and food, then the Steil Club is the place to be! Grab your jersey and some friends to support the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids at the Be Great Tailgate.

All money raised from their silent auction goes towards supporting their after school program.

The Be Great Tailgate is on September 17 at the Steil Club from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at bgcgrandrapids.org/events/be-great-tailgate/.

Maddie Samuels with the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids stopped by to tell Fox 17 Morning Mix more about the event.

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