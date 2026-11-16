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Support local artisans at the Grand Rapids Made Market

The Made Market returns November 21
Support local artisans at the Grand Rapids Made Market
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Kick off your holiday shopping season with one-of-a-kind gifts as Made Market returns to Grand Rapids!

The Made Market features local makers, but unlike other local artisan markets in West Michigan, vendors at the Made Market are reviewed and selected through a jury process. Nearly 60 artists are expected to congregate at this year's Made Market, which will be held at The Goei Center on Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two of this year's participants, Betsie Haan with Club Jettie and Julia Curran with Metal + Stone Goods, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the Made Market and their businesses!

Made Market tickets are $5 per person available online, with kids 15 and under receiving free admission. Visit mademkt.com/grand-rapids for more information.

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