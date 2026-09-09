Submissions open for Kent District Library's KDL Vibes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kent District Library has a multitude of resources for the community that exceeds books. The library's streaming platform, "KDL Vibes", is a catalog of music from West Michigan musicians currently sitting at 154 albums from 137 artists.

The free collection is available online, allowing residents to share local music. Now in its sixth year, submissions are open for musicians to submit their work to the catalog.

Interested musicians have until October 12 to submit a sample track from their album, where a jury will review submissions. Musicians chosen will then sign a non-exclusive license agreement and receive $250.

KDL Branch librarians Faye Harbison and Adam Marth visited the Morning Mix to talk about the service and how musicians can apply!

Visit vibes.kdl.org for more information and to submit your work!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok