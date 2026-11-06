Strategies to reduce holiday stress from Holland Hospital

The holiday season is often associated with family gatherings, hosting, planning, and more to fill our plates. While there is joy and nostalgia associated with the season, the season can also lead to overwhelm and stress.

Staff at Holland Hospital's Behavioral Health Services are encouraging community members to practice gratitude and remind folks that it is not a one-size-fits all approach, whether you utilize a journal, the Hospital's Kindness Rock Garden, or everyday wellness practices and habits throughout this time of year.

Beth Wilmot, Clinical Manager of Ambulatory Behavioral Health Services at Holland Hospital, sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit hollandhospital.org/behavioralhealth for more information and resources.

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