Still With Us provides resources to families navigating pregnancy loss

There truly are no words to describe the impact of miscarriage and pregnancy loss. While the topic has slowly eased into the broader zeitgeist in recent years, it still remains a topic that some find uncomfortable or taboo to discuss, leaving many parents and families to carry and navigate their grief in silence.

A new West Michigan nonprofit, Still With Us, was founded to not only change how the conversation is approached, but also to provide grieving parents a network of resources for the one in four pregnancies that end in miscarriage. The organization creates hospital packets containing educational items through Trinity Health and Holland Hospital.

Still With Us also provides a private Facebook group for those impacted to have conversations with others, providing a safe communal space.

The organization will host a fundraising event, "Blooms of Remembrance", on November 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maggie's Be Cafe in Hudsonville, where attendees can create bouquets in honor of infants lost. The event is open to all, whether you have firsthand experience of pregnancy loss, are honoring a loved one, or wanting to learn more. Blooms of Remembrance tickets are available on Zeffy.

Still With Us founder Rielly Shoemaker and Board Member Amber Gontjes visited the Morning Mix to talk about the organization.

Visit stillwithus-support.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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